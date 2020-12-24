Senator Cappelletti Announces $4 Million in State Grants for Her District

NORRISTOWN, PA. – December 23, 2020 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti today announced $4 million in state grants that will go to projects in the 17th senatorial district.

“I made it my first mission to advocate for this project and I am so happy to see our accomplishment in securing this investment for Norristown,” said Senator Cappelletti. “All the projects being funded through these grants will go towards creating jobs, improving the community and helping the economy in District 17. I look forward to seeing their success.”

The funding comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget and the Department of Community and Economic Development for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

One of the projects funded today will be for $1 million in the Municipality of Norristown for the construction of a multi-story mixed use 7-story building at the vacant lot on the northwest corner of Main and DeKalb Streets in downtown Norristown. The first floor is to be used for parking and commercial space; the second floor will be used for parking. The Third to seventh floors will be residential rental units.

Other projects funded today in Senator Cappelletti’s district include:

$1,000,00 for the Haverford Township Free Public Library to ensure the library building/facilities fully reflect the communities needs by repurposing town property with a state of the art library facility.

$1,000,000 for the West Campus Condominium Association, Inc. for discovery labs parking upgrades including 18 adjacent surface parking spaces, landscaping, and stormwater improvements.

$1,000,000 for Villanova University Performing Arts Center to provide a new home for theatre and arts programs.

###