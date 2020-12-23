Senator Costa Announces $9.3 Million in Grants for Local Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − December 23, 2020 − Today, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa announced the award of $9.3 million in grants from the state to help fund local projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

“Our community needs all the help it can get as projects of all sizes have been slowed and folks have been under employed this year, and I advocated for state funding to get our district working and thriving again,” said Senator Costa. “I want to thank Governor Tom Wolf for seeing the value in these projects and working with me to get these grants out. I look forward to watching them succeed.”

The following projects in the 43rd district will receive grants:

Dawson Manor Associations will receive $1.3 million to redevelop 2400 East Carson Street.

The Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery (POWER) will receive $1.5 million to redevelop its Pittsburgh campus in Swissvale.

The Western PA School for Blind Children will receive $1 million to update its dormitory HVAC system.

The Western PA School for the Deaf will receive $1 million for building renovations and improvements on its Edgewood campus.

Munhall Borough will receive $1 million for improvements to its borough building.

Carlow University will receive $1 million for development of a mixed use space on 5 th Avenue

Avenue The City of Pittsburgh will receive $1 million to rehabilitate Homewood Park

The Academy Schools – Community Specialists Corporation will receive $500,000 for a new Outlook Academy expansion and revitalization

Point Park University will receive $1 million to complete renovation on a professional career readiness center

Funding for these grants comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

###