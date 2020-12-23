Senator Collett Announces Nearly $9 Million in State Grants for her District

NORTH WALES, PA. – December 23, 2020 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) today announced $8,850,000 in state grants that will go to seven projects across the 12th Senatorial District.

“I’m proud to have advocated for these projects in our area, and am excited to see them come to fruition thanks to this investment from the state and the support of Governor Wolf,” said Senator Collett. “Each of the projects funded today are vastly different, and I believe will improve the lives of our residents and as well as bolster our region’s economy through the development process.”

The funding for these projects comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

One of the projects funded today is the expansion of Thomas Jefferson University’s Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing in Lower Gwynedd Township, which will receive $2,000,000 to add nearly 20,000 square feet of additional academic and training space in its research facility.

“The Jefferson Institute is on the cutting edge of developing advanced manufacturing technologies for next-generation biologics, including vaccines and cell and gene therapies. I have been impressed by their commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as workforce development, working with local community colleges and employers to prepare students and professionals for the skills they need for the jobs of the future,” said Senator Collett. “Now more than ever, we need to support the teachers and students in these important fields.”

North Penn Volunteer Fire Company in North Wales Borough will receive $1,000,000 towards renovations and improvements. “It’s easy to forget that most of our local fire companies are made up exclusively of volunteers,” said Senator Collett. “Representative Hanbidge and I recognize how much these men and women sacrifice to serve our communities, especially now. This grant to the North Penn Volunteer Fire Company will not only help them improve their physical facilities, it will help them recruit and retain new members.”

Also with today’s funds, Laurel House in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County’s only domestic violence shelter, will receive $1,000,000 to move forward with the long overdue renovation of their property to offer enhanced security measures, ADA-friendly spaces, 13 sleeping rooms, spaces to accommodate residents with special care needs and much more. Senator Collett said, “I was glad to partner with Representative Hanbidge on this important project. Domestic violence is widely misunderstood and often overlooked until it is too late. We have had several tragedies in our district in the past year, and any support we can lend to organizations like Laurel House and the families they serve is critical.”

The Peter Becker Community in Franconia Township, one of the district’s largest senior living communities, will receive $600,000 towards the installation of a new generator and upgraded electrical systems, as well as the construction of a connector corridor to control the flow of traffic in the skilled and personal care areas, to improve pandemic mitigation efforts. “As a nurse and the Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee, I am particularly proud to have been able to secure funding for this project, with help from Representative Malagari, which will allow Peter Becker the ability to practice safe social distancing and provide an overall better quality of service to their residents,” said Senator Collett. “We can’t forget the important role our seniors and those who care for them play in our communities.”

The other recipients in the 12th District include:

Clemens Food Group in Hatfield Township, which will receive $2,500,000 towards the construction of a brand new state of the art meat processing facility.

Souderton Borough, which will receive $1,000,000 towards a new public works complex and salt storage building, including appropriate space for truck and equipment storage.

Wissahickon Valley Public Library, which will receive $750,000 towards renovations and improvements to make the library ADA accessible, expand community gathering areas and add more education programming.

# # #