Senator Fontana Announces Over $38 Million in Local Grant Project Funding

Pittsburgh – December 23, 2020 – Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D- Allegheny) announced today that $38,971,428 in state grant funds has been awarded to local projects across his Senate district.
“The investment of state funds into local projects is essential to the continued revitalization and success of Downtown Pittsburgh and our region as a whole,” Fontana said. “I am very pleased that Governor Wolf and his administration have made the funding of local projects a priority, and I will continue working to make sure that state funding is serving local projects.”
Projects and organizations awarded funding in Fontana’s district include:
- Castle Shannon Borough – Phase I Streetscape Improvements – Castle Shannon Borough – $771,428
- West Penn Allegheny Health System, Inc. d/b/a Allegheny General Hospital (URA) – AlphaLab Health – $500,000
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Branch Improvements – $1,000,000
- Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer – Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County – Sports and Athletic Complex at Montour Junction Phase 3 – $500,000
- Pittsburgh Symphony Inc. – Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh Symphony VIII – $3,500,000
- Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County – Allegheny County/Public Destination Facilities Renovation for COVID-19 Preparedness – $2,000,000
- Duquesne University – Duquesne University College of Osteopathic Medicine – $2,000,000
- Borough of McKees Rocks – McKees Rocks Blight Rehab – $1,000,000
- Fifth & Dinwiddie Development LLC – Fifth & Dinwiddie – $500,000
- Center that CARES – Young Adult Transitional Housing – $500,000
- City of Pittsburgh – Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Center – $1,500,000
- MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc. – URA – City’s Edge – $1,200,000
- Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County – Completing the Carnegie – $1,250,000
- Pittsburgh Gateways – EIC TI – Energy Innovation Center – $750,000
- Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Fairywood Industrial – $500,000
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania – FNB Financial Center – $6,000,000
- Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania – History Center Penn Avenue Expansion – $3,000,000
- City of Pittsburgh – Jefferson Recreation Center – $500,000
- Light of Life Ministries, Inc. – Ridge Place Renovation, Pittsburgh – $1,000,000
- Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Lower Hill Block E – $3,000,000
- Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment, LP (URA) – Lower Hill Community Parking District – $4,000,000
- North Side Partnership Project – McNaugher School Redevelopment – $500,000
- Pittsburgh Press Building Associates LP – Press Building Redevelopment – $1,000,000
- City of Pittsburgh – Warrington Recreation Center – $500,000
- Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County – David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 4th Floor Terrace Phase II – 2,000,000
The funding for these grants comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
###