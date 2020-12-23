Senator Fontana Announces Over $38 Million in Local Grant Project Funding

Pittsburgh – December 23, 2020 – Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D- Allegheny) announced today that $38,971,428 in state grant funds has been awarded to local projects across his Senate district.

“The investment of state funds into local projects is essential to the continued revitalization and success of Downtown Pittsburgh and our region as a whole,” Fontana said. “I am very pleased that Governor Wolf and his administration have made the funding of local projects a priority, and I will continue working to make sure that state funding is serving local projects.”

Projects and organizations awarded funding in Fontana’s district include:

Castle Shannon Borough – Phase I Streetscape Improvements – Castle Shannon Borough – $771,428

West Penn Allegheny Health System, Inc. d/b/a Allegheny General Hospital (URA) – AlphaLab Health – $500,000

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Branch Improvements – $1,000,000

Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer – Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County – Sports and Athletic Complex at Montour Junction Phase 3 – $500,000

Pittsburgh Symphony Inc. – Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh Symphony VIII – $3,500,000

Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County – Allegheny County/Public Destination Facilities Renovation for COVID-19 Preparedness – $2,000,000

Duquesne University – Duquesne University College of Osteopathic Medicine – $2,000,000

Borough of McKees Rocks – McKees Rocks Blight Rehab – $1,000,000

Fifth & Dinwiddie Development LLC – Fifth & Dinwiddie – $500,000

Center that CARES – Young Adult Transitional Housing – $500,000

City of Pittsburgh – Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Center – $1,500,000

MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc. – URA – City’s Edge – $1,200,000

Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County – Completing the Carnegie – $1,250,000

Pittsburgh Gateways – EIC TI – Energy Innovation Center – $750,000

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Fairywood Industrial – $500,000

First National Bank of Pennsylvania – FNB Financial Center – $6,000,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania – History Center Penn Avenue Expansion – $3,000,000

City of Pittsburgh – Jefferson Recreation Center – $500,000

Light of Life Ministries, Inc. – Ridge Place Renovation, Pittsburgh – $1,000,000

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – Lower Hill Block E – $3,000,000

Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment, LP (URA) – Lower Hill Community Parking District – $4,000,000

North Side Partnership Project – McNaugher School Redevelopment – $500,000

Pittsburgh Press Building Associates LP – Press Building Redevelopment – $1,000,000

City of Pittsburgh – Warrington Recreation Center – $500,000

Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County – David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 4th Floor Terrace Phase II – 2,000,000

The funding for these grants comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

