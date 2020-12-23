Senator Santarsiero and Representative Warren Announce $1.5 million in RACP Funding to Benefit Morrisville Borough

BUCKS COUNTY – December 23, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and State Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced $1.5 million in state grant funding for improvements in Morrisville Borough. The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks will receive $1 million for its Manor Park Landfill project and Morrisville Borough will receive $500,000 for a project at Patriots Park at Historic Summerseat.

The Manor Park Landfill project involves remediating and redeveloping a 12.96-acre vacant Brownfield site for new construction of a 70,000 square foot site for commercial use. Once remediation is complete, the redevelopment will include a fully equipped pad site, parking lots, landscaping and a retention basin.

“I want to thank Governor Wolf for prioritizing RACP funds for projects like these, providing important state investments in our local economy,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I enthusiastically supported all of these applications, advocating for projects across my district that will drive economic development and make continued regional improvements that are especially needed given the challenges of the pandemic.”

“The redevelopment of the Manor Park Landfill for commercial use will drive local job creation and economic growth in Morrisville, while taking necessary steps to protect the local environment,” continued Sen. Santarsiero. “Remediation and redevelopment projects in locations like this allow us to take advantage of our existing real estate, while improving the health of both of environment and local economy.”

Scott Mitchell, Morrisville Borough Manager said, “This project has been a high priority for Morrisville Borough for many, many years. We are thrilled to hear the grant was awarded so this project can get started and this under-utilized property can be redeveloped.”

“This grant is a double win – for the environment and for the economy,” said Rep. Warren. “We’ve been working for quite a while with the Borough Council, Mayor and Manager to address the Manor Park Landfill. This million dollar grant goes a long way toward improving the environment and preparing the property for economic or community use.”

“We are very thankful for Governor Wolf’s support for this project and the local support we receive from Senator Steve Santarsiero, Representative Perry Warren, and Representative John Galloway on this and many other projects in Morrisville,” said Ted Parker, Council President of Morrisville Borough

The Patriots Park at Historic Summerseat project will make improvements to the existing park with new lawn areas for various recreational activities, new asphalt walking paths, a reconstructed access road, numerous new historic statues and other common park features and facilities.

“These improvements to Patriots Park will enable residents and visitors to enjoy the natural beauty and history of Morrisville,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I am always pleased to see project that highlight our plentiful open space and foster a strong sense of local community in our area.”

“People love Morrisville’s historic small-town America ambience. The preservation and improvement of Patriot’s Park at Historic Summerseat will create a gathering place at a passive park in the heart of residential Morrisville,” said Rep. Warren. “Together, these two grants will help create spaces for residents to enjoy and to welcome visitors to Morrisville.”

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

