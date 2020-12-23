Florida DBPR Reports Emergency Suspension of Alcoholic Beverage Vendor License in Leon County Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) reported the emergency suspension of an alcoholic beverage vendor license related to: Licensee Name: Pockets Pool & Pub, Inc. d/b/a/ Pockets Pool & Pub License Number: BEV 4700216 License Type: Series 4COP Quota Dual SSF County: Leon Upon the entry of the order of Secretary Halsey Beshears, on August 10, 2020, the license is suspended, until further administrative proceedings seeking formal discipline of the license may be instituted pursuant to chapter 120, Florida Statutes. This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare requires suspension of the license to avoid future harm. The attached agency order, as filed on August 10, 2020, provides additional information regarding the circumstances and findings prompting the emergency suspension of License Number BEV4700216. ### The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements. The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com. Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.