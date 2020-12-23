Hoyer Statement on President Trump Vetoing the FY2021 NDAA

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Trump vetoed the FY2021 NDAA:

"The annual National Defense Authorization Act that President Trump dangerously and callously vetoed today was a product of true bipartisanship and reflects Congress's commitment to the safety and success of our men and women in uniform. It passed overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate because it represents a compromise on key issues and will ensure that our military personnel have the tools they need to carry out their missions while our nation's highest values are upheld.

"Shamefully, this President believes that it is more important to honor defenders of slavery and segregation than it is to sign legislation paying our troops and keeping them safe. As a result of the President's irresponsible action, the House will meet on Monday, December 28, to override his veto and reaffirm support for our troops, our American values, and a robust national defense."