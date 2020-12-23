External Affairs Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Press Release Contact: Kristina Murray (401) 536-5248 Cell www.riema.ri.gov

STATE OF RHODE ISLAND EXPECTING SIGNIFICANT STORM WITH DAMAGING WINDS For Use: Immediately

Date: 12/23/2020

Re: Forecast

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is preparing for a significant storm expected to impact the state with high wind and rain starting late Christmas Eve until about noon on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston has advised a High Wind Warning for Rhode Island with winds gusts up to 75 mph. Expect downed power lines, trees and the possibility of widespread power outages. Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for Rhode Island with a forecast of two to three inches of rain statewide. Along with the snowmelt, this may cause significant flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Expect a Gale Warning for the coast as the storm approaches.

Be aware of holiday decorations you have outside and bring them inside or securely tie them down. Because the wind is expected to cause power outages, charge up your laptops, tablets, and phones. If you lose power, call National Grid at (800) 465-1212.

RIEMA Director Marc Pappas says be prepared and have patience. "Monitor the weather closely and be ready to take action as the wind is expected to be a major factor early Christmas morning. Along with the wind, this storm could cause problems on Rhode Island's roadways and bridges, and minor flooding in low lying areas."

RIEMA will continue to monitor weather conditions as we continue to receive updates from the National Weather Service. RIEMA will post updates on social media.