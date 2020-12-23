Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Section 8 Made Simple for Practitioners: Understanding Your PHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program – Part 1

On behalf of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the Technical Assistance Collaborative will offer a two part web-based training for both LME/MCO and service provider staff on developing a better understanding on how the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program is administered by your local Public Housing Authority.

In addition, practitioners will develop a more thorough understanding of the HCV eligibility, application, screening/denials, and waiting list processes.

Finally, practitioners will be offered an overview of how to use a reasonable accommodation request to support a HCV applicant throughout this process.

The training will be offered through two 90 minute webinar sessions that will combine a specialized presentation followed by a question/answer session. This is part one of the training. The 90 minute counterpart to this session will take place on January 27, 2021 from 10-1130 AM.

Participants are expected to attend both sessions.   Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HT--nAwDSnGMsZO4oQ8i9w     After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.  

