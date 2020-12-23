Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,060 in the last 365 days.

Notice on traffic signal: Farrington Highway at Mailiili Road

Posted on Dec 23, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises that the traffic signal at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Mailiili Road next to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has been set in “pedestrian recall” mode due to repeated vandalism. Pedestrian recall is when the signal automatically changes to allow for a “walk” phase for possible pedestrians crossing the road.

Typically, this intersection runs off sensors in the road and times signal changes when there is a pedestrian waiting to cross or a vehicle waiting on Mailiili Road. These sensors have been damaged by repeated acts of vandalism. The vandalism involved cutting cable to the point that it is now too short for crews to splice together.

HDOT is working with the City and County Department of Transportation Services, who will assist with the repair. HDOT is also seeking emergency services to expedite the installation of new cable. Notice of the lane closures needed for the repair will be posted through the weekly lane closure listing at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork when this is scheduled.

Until the new cable is installed, those going straight on Farrington Highway may get a red light even though there are no cars or pedestrians crossing the intersection. Please continue to exercise caution and patience when driving through the area.

HDOT is working with the Honolulu Police Department to discourage vandals from damaging the system. Please call 9-1-1 if you see someone tampering with highway equipment.

###

You just read:

Notice on traffic signal: Farrington Highway at Mailiili Road

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.