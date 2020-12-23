Notice on traffic signal: Farrington Highway at Mailiili Road

Main, News Posted on Dec 23, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises that the traffic signal at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Mailiili Road next to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has been set in “pedestrian recall” mode due to repeated vandalism. Pedestrian recall is when the signal automatically changes to allow for a “walk” phase for possible pedestrians crossing the road.

Typically, this intersection runs off sensors in the road and times signal changes when there is a pedestrian waiting to cross or a vehicle waiting on Mailiili Road. These sensors have been damaged by repeated acts of vandalism. The vandalism involved cutting cable to the point that it is now too short for crews to splice together.

HDOT is working with the City and County Department of Transportation Services, who will assist with the repair. HDOT is also seeking emergency services to expedite the installation of new cable. Notice of the lane closures needed for the repair will be posted through the weekly lane closure listing at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork when this is scheduled.

Until the new cable is installed, those going straight on Farrington Highway may get a red light even though there are no cars or pedestrians crossing the intersection. Please continue to exercise caution and patience when driving through the area.

HDOT is working with the Honolulu Police Department to discourage vandals from damaging the system. Please call 9-1-1 if you see someone tampering with highway equipment.

