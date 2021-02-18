New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Veteran with Lung Cancer in New Mexico Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"Most Navy Veterans who had exposure to asbestos in the 1960s, or 1970s and now have lung cancer never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to hopefully get significant compensation for a Navy Veteran in New Mexico who decades ago was exposed to asbestos and who now has lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their exposure to asbestos occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982. For more information-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s and now have lung cancer never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like you dad or husband and the lung cancer diagnosis is recent-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to learn more about possible compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at one of New Mexico’s air force bases, workers at one of New Mexico’s dozen plus power plants, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.