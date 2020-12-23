Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:05 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside a residential building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36 year-old Marcus Wallace, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 21 year-old Antonio Deshaun Gladden, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.