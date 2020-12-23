Furniture Market Acts as Official Drop Site for Las Vegas Toys For Tots
Furniture Market, the leading destination in Las Vegas for fine decor, furnishings, and design consultation, partnered with Toys For Tots as a designated drop-off site to help children in need this holiday season.
Furniture Market was designated as an official drop site by Sgt. MacDonald, who commands the Las Vegas Chapter of Toys For Tots. This organization is well-known for gathering toys and delivering them to children in need in time for Christmas. The Las Vegas furniture store accepted monetary donations as well as donations of unwrapped toys at their showroom up through December 16th.
Virtual Toy Donations Were Accepted this Year
For those that wished to donate, but could not make it to the Furniture Market showroom, they offered the option to purchase a toy online and have it shipped directly to them. The store asked that remote participants sent them an email of what was purchased with the promise to send back a picture of the toy with the rest of the donations.
Furniture Market Gives Back to the Community
Acting as a drop-site for Toys For Tots was one way the furniture store chose to give back to those in need. They also gave thanks to those that have served the community and nation through trying times in 2020.
A representative of Furniture Market commented, “It is customary during this time of the year to give thanks to all those who have brought joy to our lives as well as those who have stepped forward to serve our community and our nation, especially in trying times such as these. Those that serve in 2020 seem to shine even brighter. One of those shining stars is Marine Sgt. Ryan MacDonald who not only serves his country but his community as well.”
About Furniture Market
Furniture Market is the destination in Las Vegas for fine decor, furnishings, and interior design consultation. Liz and Robert Werner are Las Vegas Natives that have led the industry for over a decade, helping thousands of customers create beautiful and functional living spaces that match the ever-changing lifestyle of the community. The 48,000 square foot showroom features fine furnishings, accessories, lighting, and artwork from around the world.
About Marine Toys For Tots Foundation
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS recognized 501(C)(3) not-for-profit public charity that provides the fundraising, funding, and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. This program works to collect new, unwrapped toys during the months leading up to Christmas every year to distribute gifts to needy children in the community.
