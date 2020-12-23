December 22, 2020 - Murphy Administration Announces Additional $5 Million for Neighborhood Preservation and Main Street COVID-19 Relief Programs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Relief Programs Promote the Continued Recovery and Revitalization of Communities in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and Main Street New Jersey Program (MSNJ)

TRENTON – Building on the State’s larger coordinated effort to quickly invest needed dollars into small businesses, small landlords, historic downtowns, and impacted communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is today announcing an additional $5 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for two programs to help neighborhoods and vulnerable small businesses financially impacted by the pandemic. The programs aim to promote the continued recovery and revitalization of communities that currently participate in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and Main Street New Jersey Program (MSNJ).

“These two neighborhood-based programs have been identified as having a very positive impact on small businesses within our communities in the wake of the pandemic, which is why they are receiving additional funds to build on New Jersey’s ongoing economic recovery,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “DCA will continue to work collaboratively with our state and federal partners to strategically and expeditiously deploy CARES funding to help our communities come out of this crisis whole.”

The Main Street New Jersey (MSNJ) COVID-19 Relief Program will provide an additional $1.4 million in grant funds to District Management Organizations (DMO) that actively participate in MSNJ to fund eligible COVID-19 recovery activities and costs. This funding is in addition to the $1.6 million in relief funds that the program received in early October and has since awarded to DMOs throughout the state. Any DMO is eligible to participate. All activities must occur within the boundaries of the designated MSNJ district.

Eligible uses include:

Cleaning products, sanitizers, personal protection equipment, and other safety equipment.

Implementation of safety protocols related to COVID-19, including the training and compensation of employees.

Space and technology upgrades to reopen and conduct business safely, including lighting, heating, furniture, barriers, cement planters for pedlets/parklets and technology such as laptops, software, and touch-free credit card payment systems to accommodate social distancing throughout the district. Other examples include cameras, software for security, propane heaters for cafes, and lighting upgrades throughout the district, provided they are specifically in response to circumstances created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Job training, classes, and/or technical assistance. For example: software platforms to initiate digital marketplace for district businesses, education courses for retailers and restauranteurs to pivot their business model, and classes to help set up e-commerce website upgrades (interactive directory/walking tours/mapping).

Amendments to local code to permit dining, sales, and consumption in areas not otherwise permitted.

Payment of mortgage, rent, or fees for the use of vacant or publicly owned space for outdoor or indoor dining, sales, or outdoor programming (for example, some municipalities are requiring that restaurants pay a fee and/or the daily cost for the use of a parking space if used by the restaurant as a seating area).

Commercial mortgage, rent, and other bills (utilities, accounts payable).

Other Uses:

All other COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events.

Community access to internet services for food shopping.

Expenses for community social and health benefit activities by non-business nonprofits that are only necessary due to COVID-19 public health emergency.

Local gift card programs that promote patronage of NPP neighborhood businesses.

Program administration expenses.

View MSNJ program guidelines

The Neighborhood Preservation (NPP) COVID-19 Relief Program will provide an additional $3.5 million in grant funding to municipalities with NPP plans for eligible COVID-19 response activities, including limited funding for local program administrative costs. This funding is in addition to the $2.6 million in relief funds that the program received in early October and has since awarded to municipalities throughout the state. Funds will only be allocated to municipalities with current approved NPP Implementation Plans through the local government or the NPP partner nonprofit that propose eligible COVID-19 response activities.

Eligible uses include:

Business Uses:

Commercial mortgage, rent, and other bills (utilities, accounts payable).

Wages for employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

Resources to get the business established online (for example, a business needed to revamp a website to make delivery available to customers).

Procurement of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment for business owners, staff and customers.

Shield guards for businesses.

Procurement of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Social distancing signage and decals.

Procurement of tables, chairs, and other furniture for outdoor dining.

COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events aimed at businesses.

Other Uses:

All other COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events.

Community access to internet services for food shopping.

Expenses for community social and health benefit activities by non-business nonprofits that are only necessary due to COVID-19 public health emergency.

Local gift card programs that promote patronage of NPP neighborhood businesses.

Program administration expenses, up to $10,000 or 10% of the total request, whichever is greater, provided they are for activities substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

View NPP program guidelines

