Ecuador : First Review Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility and Request for Modification of Quantitative Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Ecuador

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

December 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

On September 30, 2020, the IMF Executive Board approved a 27-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with exceptional access (SDR 4,615 million, 661 percent of quota, about $6.5 billion) to help Ecuador restore macroeconomic stability and pursue the unfinished structural agenda from the previous program. High frequency indicators point to improvements in economic activity after bottoming out in Q2, while oil prices have been declining relative to earlier assumptions, leaving the macroeconomic outlook broadly unchanged over the medium term.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/325

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

December 23, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513565743/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ECUEA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

103

