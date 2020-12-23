For Immediate Release:

December 23, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Brown County, FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Champaign Village of Saint Paris, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clark City of New Carlisle, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 City of Springfield, IPA CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Clinton Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Beachwood City School District, IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga County, CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Brooklyn Heights 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Fulton Northwest Ohio Computer Association 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Geauga Bainbridge Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Village of Terrace Park, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Highland City of Hillsboro, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Village of Buckeye Lake, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Sara West, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Madison London Public Library, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Medina Sharon Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Concord Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Pike Rebecca Brewster, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Portage Nelson Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Windham, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Preble Amy Walworth, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Amy Werts, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Sandusky Village of Woodville 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Shelby Clinton Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Van Buren Township, FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Stark Stark County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington City of Marietta 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Wayne Tri-County Computer Services Association 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 867-1770