Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Pymatuning Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Brown County, FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Champaign
Village of Saint Paris, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Clark
City of New Carlisle, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
City of Springfield, IPA CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Clinton
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
Beachwood City School District, IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga County, CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Brooklyn Heights
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Darke
Versailles Exempted Village School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware
Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Fulton
Northwest Ohio Computer Association
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Geauga
Bainbridge Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Village of Terrace Park, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Highland
City of Hillsboro, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Village of Buckeye Lake, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
Sara West, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Madison
London Public Library, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Medina
Sharon Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Concord Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Pike
Rebecca Brewster, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Portage
Nelson Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Windham, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Preble
Amy Walworth, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Amy Werts, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Sandusky
Village of Woodville
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Shelby
Clinton Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Van Buren Township, FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Stark
Stark County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Trumbull
Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Washington
City of Marietta
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Wayne
Tri-County Computer Services Association
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
