Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 24, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 23, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Pymatuning Valley Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County, FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Champaign

Village of Saint Paris,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clark

City of New Carlisle,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

City of Springfield,  IPA CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Beachwood City School District,  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County, CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Brooklyn Heights

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Darke

Versailles Exempted Village School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Fulton

Northwest Ohio Computer Association

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Bainbridge Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Village of Terrace Park,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Highland

City of Hillsboro,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Village of Buckeye Lake,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Sara West, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Madison

London Public Library,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Medina

Sharon Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Concord Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Pike

Rebecca Brewster, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Portage

Nelson Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Windham,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Preble

Amy Walworth, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Amy Werts, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Sandusky

Village of Woodville

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Shelby

Clinton Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Van Buren Township, FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County District Board of Health

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

City of Marietta

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wayne

Tri-County Computer Services Association

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 
       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 867-1770

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 24, 2020

