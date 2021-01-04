Hy-Hybrid Energy, GOLDI Mobility and MMCUAV Sign Partnership Agreement on Hydrogen Drone Business

We are now setting-up the hydrogen drone business at GOLDI’s facility in parallel to our ongoing efforts on Zero Emission Buses project- the battery electric and fuel cell electric buses in Hungary.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy (Hy-Hybrid), Goldi Mobility Kft (Goldi) and Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Co., Ltd (MMC) signed partnership agreement to move forward in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone business as a part of strategic collaboration.

• Under the agreement, the parties will work together to demonstrate hydrogen powered drones in Hungary

• MMCUAV offers EU wide non-exclusive rights to GOLDI for their hydrogen powered drones/UAVs along with certified regional partnership certificate

• GOLDI will offer repair, maintenance and compressed hydrogen refuelling services to local customers

• Hy-Hybrid provides technical, demonstration & project management support to GOLDI for their drone business setup

As a company with complete supply chain of industrial UAV, MMC provides not only complete solutions but also UAV key parts for different applications and OEM/ODM cooperation. With the experience cooperating with its global partners, MMC is committed to boosting automation level so people can work in greater safety, with lower cost and by higher efficiency. As a part of the agreement, MMC will provide product support for their hydrogen drones/UAVs to enable GOLDI for demonstration projects in Hungary. The parties will work together to attract sales by marketing the products via various commercial and social media channels. Hy-Hybrid Energy will provide technical and project management support to GOLDI’s team enabling the local assembly, followed by complete manufacturing setup of hydrogen powered drones in Hungary.

"We are now setting-up the hydrogen drone business at GOLDI’s facility in parallel to our ongoing efforts on Zero Emission Buses project- the battery electric and fuel cell electric buses in Hungary", says Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy.

“To demonstrate our great interest in hydrogen powered aviation, last year we have organized the world’s first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020) and now preparing for its 2nd round to take place on 2nd Sept 2021.”

GOLDI will offer repair, maintenance and compressed hydrogen refuelling services to local customers, later being one of the major obstacles in the hydrogen drone market. Currently for hydrogen drone tank's refuelling there are not many off-the-shelf cost-effective solutions yet available, GOLDI will fill this gap by offering local refuelling of the hydrogen drone tanks to their customers.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology. Last year, the Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020). The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft :

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldi.co or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldimodi.com



About Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Co., Ltd:

Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Co., Ltd is a Chinese high-tech enterprise specializing in researching and developing multi-rotor drones. Their products can be used for aerial photography, film and television, advertising, aerial remote sensing, land monitoring, city planning, forest fire prevention, traffic management, aerial reconnaissance, disaster relief, etc. MMCUAV is committed to becoming the leading brand of industrial-grade drones.

Visit: https://www.mmcuav.com/ or contact MMCUAV, info@mmcuav.com