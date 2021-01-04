Ohmcraft High Voltage Resistors Ensure Reliability of Neurodiagnostics in Newborn Patients

We are proud to partner with many of the world’s top medical device manufacturers in the design of products that are crucial to the diagnosis, treatment & prevention of so many diseases and conditions” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurodiagnostic tools are used every day in neonatal critical care units to monitor, diagnose and treat impairments in newborns. This type of equipment successfully detects disorders in the brain, nerves and muscles that have the potential to impact the child’s long-term health. To ensure the reliability of this testing, global leaders in the manufacturing of neurodiagnostic technologies leverage Exxelia Ohmcraft’s custom, high voltage surface mount resistors in their equipment.

Exxelia Ohmcraft has the ability to provide high voltage resistors in a small form factor, which is essential for the smaller multi-channel patient monitoring equipment utilized in hospitals today. Additionally, the low noise of Exxelia Ohmcraft’s resistors is critical to eliminating interference that could impact the biosignals being transmitted from the newborn patient to the monitoring equipment.

“By utilizing our resistors, leading neurodiagnostics manufacturers have been able to develop cutting-edge monitoring and testing solutions that improve outcomes and enhance the care of the youngest and most vulnerable patients,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “We are proud to partner with many of the world’s top medical device manufacturers in the design of many products that are crucial to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of so many diseases and conditions.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.