Furn Gifts New Rock Single and Music Video Just in Time for the Holidays, Scarlett

Scarlett Available Now On All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock band, Furn drops new single and music video, “Scarlett”.
“Scarlett'' is dedicated to listeners of the pop electronic fanbase. The classic film Gone With The Wind’s female protagonist inspired Furn to come up with the title name and gives listeners a view of how individuals today are entitled to modern society.
Anytime Furn delves into the creative, they remember a famous quote by Albert Einstein that said, “the most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science. Whoever does not know it and can no longer wonder, no longer marvel is as good as dead and his eyes are dimmed.” It has always resonated with Furn, so they tend to create around this realm of thinking.
Furn started off as a three-track demo and has evolved over time into a worldwide touring rock band. Furn brings unique vocals and raw emotion to connect with the audience for this new single, and the tune of this single will be able to let listeners feel the struggle and plead for desperation within this new project.
“Scarlett” is available now on all major platforms, and the music video is available on Youtube. Follow Furn on Instagram for upcoming projects and more information.
About Furn
Furn is a U.S. rock music project founded by vocalist Spyder Laurent and guitarist Erik Carlsson in 2014. FURN started off as a 3 song demo project and has evolved into a worldwide touring hard rock band. With tours in 2016-2017 promoting their debut EP "Origins" singles "Origins", "White Flags" and "Threads" (which debuted on top of the U.S. rock charts (#27) in early 2017) and with two more singles to be released in the fall of 2018 from that record. The project will return in 2021 with single releases to follow.
