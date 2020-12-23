Fishing Equipments Market 2021, Global and India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Fishing Equipments Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fishing Equipments Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Fishing Equipments market. This report focused on Fishing Equipments market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Fishing Equipments Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.
Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.
By Company
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Globeride(Daiwa)
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Dongmi Fishing
RYOBI
Pokee Fishing
Cabela's Inc.
Eagle Claw
Humminbird
St. Croix Rods
Gamakatsu
Tica Fishing
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
Tiemco
Preston Innovations
Beilun Haibo
AFTCO Mfg.
O. Mustad & Son
Okuma Fishing
Barfilon Fishing
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Others
By Application
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 India Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 India
2.2.1 India Sales by Company
2.2.2 India Price by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
3.2 India
3.2.1 India Sales by Type
3.2.2 India Price by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
4.2 India
4.2.1 India Sales by Application
4.2.2 India Price by Application
5 Regional Trade
5.1 Export
5.2 Import
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Globeride(Daiwa)
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Shimano
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Rapala VMC Corporation
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Weihai Guangwei Group
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Dongmi Fishing
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 RYOBI
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Pokee Fishing
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Cabela's Inc.
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Eagle Claw
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Humminbird
6.12 St. Croix Rods
6.13 Gamakatsu
6.14 Tica Fishing
6.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)
6.16 Tiemco
6.17 Preston Innovations
6.18 Beilun Haibo
6.19 AFTCO Mfg.
6.20 O. Mustad & Son
6.21 Okuma Fishing
6.22 Barfilon Fishing
Continued….
