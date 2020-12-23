DNREC Accepting Grant Proposals for Delaware Chesapeake Bay Watershed Projects

Floating wetlands at Trap Pond State Park that improve Delaware water quality were funded by a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant.

Another Delaware water quality improvement grant opportunity is coming from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Funding Grant for best management practices (BMPs) water quality improvement projects within the state’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. With $350,000 available in grant funding for fiscal year 2021, the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship is soliciting project proposals from state agencies, county and municipal governments, conservation districts, community organizations, homeowners associations and non-profit organizations.

The Implementation Funding Grant is an annually-determined set-aside within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant. Funding is intended for use by Delaware entities within the Chesapeake Bay watershed for BMP implementation projects that will improve water quality by reducing nutrient and sediment loads. DNREC’s Delaware’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant Program administers the competitive grant process, providing technical and financial guidance during the grant application and project period.

DNREC will consider grant requests of up to $200,000, with a one-to-one non-federal match requirement. Up to 10% of the grant funds may be used for administrative costs. Proposals for the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Funding Grant must be received by DNREC no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021.

Previous Chesapeake Bay implementation grant awards for local entities utilizing BMPs on water quality projects include:

• The town of Laurel and the city of Seaford to locate and map their stormwater infrastructure in preparation for a MS4 stormwater management permit; • The town of Laurel for the installation of wetlands and a bioswale (vegetated trench system for capturing stormwater runoff); and • The Kent Conservation District and the Sussex Conservation District to install agricultural BMPs within targeted sub-watersheds.

Grant guidelines and application instructions can be found on DNREC’s website at de.gov/cbig. Proposals must be submitted by email to NPS.Grants@delaware.gov and must be no larger than 10 megabytes (MB) in size.

