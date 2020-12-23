Factory Agriculture Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Factory Agriculture Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Factory Agriculture Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Factory Agriculture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Factory Agriculture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Factory Agriculture market. This report focused on Factory Agriculture market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Factory Agriculture Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5701834-global-factory-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Factory Agriculture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Deere & Company
Trimble, Inc.
Topcon Positioning Systems
DeLaval
Heliospectra
Antelliq
Afimilk Ltd.
AKVA Group
InnovaSea Systems
LumiGrow
AG Leader Technology
Raven Industries
AgJunction
The Climate Corporation
Nedap NV
BouMatic
Fancom BV
Aquabyte
Steinsvik
Nexus Corporation
Factory Agriculture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Factory Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Precision Aquaculture
Smart Greenhouse
Precision Forestry
Others (Horticulture, Cannabis, and Orchids)
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Factory Agriculture market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5701834-global-factory-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Factory Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Factory Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Precision Farming
1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring
1.3.4 Precision Aquaculture
1.3.5 Smart Greenhouse
1.3.6 Precision Forestry
1.3.7 Others (Horticulture, Cannabis, and Orchids)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
….
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Deere & Company
11.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details
11.1.2 Deere & Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Deere & Company Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development
11.2 Trimble, Inc.
11.2.1 Trimble, Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Trimble, Inc. Business Overview
11.2.3 Trimble, Inc. Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.2.4 Trimble, Inc. Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Development
11.3 Topcon Positioning Systems
11.3.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Company Details
11.3.2 Topcon Positioning Systems Business Overview
11.3.3 Topcon Positioning Systems Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.3.4 Topcon Positioning Systems Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Topcon Positioning Systems Recent Development
11.4 DeLaval
11.4.1 DeLaval Company Details
11.4.2 DeLaval Business Overview
11.4.3 DeLaval Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.4.4 DeLaval Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 DeLaval Recent Development
11.5 Heliospectra
11.5.1 Heliospectra Company Details
11.5.2 Heliospectra Business Overview
11.5.3 Heliospectra Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.5.4 Heliospectra Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Heliospectra Recent Development
11.6 Antelliq
11.6.1 Antelliq Company Details
11.6.2 Antelliq Business Overview
11.6.3 Antelliq Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.6.4 Antelliq Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Antelliq Recent Development
11.7 Afimilk Ltd.
11.7.1 Afimilk Ltd. Company Details
11.7.2 Afimilk Ltd. Business Overview
11.7.3 Afimilk Ltd. Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.7.4 Afimilk Ltd. Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Afimilk Ltd. Recent Development
11.8 AKVA Group
11.8.1 AKVA Group Company Details
11.8.2 AKVA Group Business Overview
11.8.3 AKVA Group Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.8.4 AKVA Group Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 AKVA Group Recent Development
11.9 InnovaSea Systems
11.9.1 InnovaSea Systems Company Details
11.9.2 InnovaSea Systems Business Overview
11.9.3 InnovaSea Systems Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.9.4 InnovaSea Systems Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 InnovaSea Systems Recent Development
11.10 LumiGrow
11.10.1 LumiGrow Company Details
11.10.2 LumiGrow Business Overview
11.10.3 LumiGrow Factory Agriculture Introduction
11.10.4 LumiGrow Revenue in Factory Agriculture Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 LumiGrow Recent Development
11.11 AG Leader Technology
11.12 Raven Industries
11.13 AgJunction
11.14 The Climate Corporation
11.15 Nedap NV
11.16 BouMatic
11.17 Fancom BV
11.18 Aquabyte
11.19 Steinsvik
11.20 Nexus Corporation
11.21 Certhon
Continued….
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here