Factory Agriculture Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

This report provides in depth study of “Factory Agriculture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Factory Agriculture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Factory Agriculture market. This report focused on Factory Agriculture market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Factory Agriculture Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Factory Agriculture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company

Trimble, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems

DeLaval

Heliospectra

Antelliq

Afimilk Ltd.

AKVA Group

InnovaSea Systems

LumiGrow

AG Leader Technology

Raven Industries

AgJunction

The Climate Corporation

Nedap NV

BouMatic

Fancom BV

Aquabyte

Steinsvik

Nexus Corporation

Factory Agriculture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Factory Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Forestry

Others (Horticulture, Cannabis, and Orchids)

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Factory Agriculture market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

