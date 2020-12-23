EpicVin’s Development, Milestones, and Strategic Changes
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who is preparing to buy a car should check for the car’s history to make sure that it hasn’t been seriously damaged in an accident or stolen. Buying a car that is unsafe or that has been stolen can be very dangerous. This is because the car could be unfit for use, resulting in dangerous breakdowns and expensive repairs. Also, if the car has been stolen, it could put you in the center of a high-stakes legal situation with police involvement. Rather than deal with these risks, it is simply better to check your car’s history by running its VIN number through a service like EpicVIN.
EpicVIN is the first vehicle history report that was built with blockchain technology. EpicVIN uses blockchain technology for 100% accurate vehicle history reports. Thanks to the services offered by EpicVIN, Copart.com users were able to check information about the sales history of vehicles before buying the vehicles. This led countless car buyers to be able to make much more informed purchasing decisions for the cars they were looking at.
EpicVIN sells vehicle history reports at very low prices. Thanks to the blockchain-based vehicle history reports offered by EpicVIN, the roads of America are being kept significantly safer. Americans are also being saved from purchasing damaged or stolen vehicles and saving tons of money, and their own health and well-being in the process.
Thanks to EpicVIN, car buyers can find out the whole vehicle history, including photos of the car, number of owners, existing damage, etc. This can include whether or not the car has flood damage or whether it has been involved in a rollover accident. EpicVIN understands that people want to know everything they possibly can about the vehicles they are buying and that is why the company has worked hard to provide extremely accurate and thorough vehicle history reports.
Unlike other vehicle history report providers, EpicVIN provides the customer with everything that they could possibly want to know about the history of the vehicle. This includes photos, whether or not the car has a salvage title, whether or not the car was involved in major weather events and natural disasters, etc. With our company, the customer gets to see a picture of the vehicle every time that it was involved in an accident. This allows the customer to have a much more complete understanding of exactly what the vehicle has already been through in its lifetime.
There are a number of vehicle history report providers available online. But very few, if any are as accurate and as thorough as EpicVIN. With EpicVIN, the history search process is extremely easy. All you have to do is enter the car’s VIN number. Then, a full report with the highest level of accuracy, thanks to blockchain technology will be pulled up for you for the car. If you are thinking about buying a car, then you should strongly consider using EpicVIN to check the car’s history before you buy the car.
