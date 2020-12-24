Comparisun's Small Business Advice Platform Now Reviews and Compares 9 Categories of Software Services

An industry leader in helping businesses choose the right products has expanded its review services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Comparisun today announced that its small business advice platform now reviews and compares nine categories of software services.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Comparisun CEO Elik Dermer. “We know that researching software services is extremely time-consuming. To keep you focused on your business, we bring you a selection of leading services from top providers, with in-depth reviews and unbiased ranking. All you need is to choose the one that fits you the best.”

The nine categories include:

• Credit Card Processing

• Point of Sale Systems

• Payroll and HR

• Business Loans

• Business Insurance

• Domain Registration

• Accounting and Invoicing

• E-commerce Builders

• VOIP Phone Systems

“We know that as a small business owner, you need to be up-to-date in many fields,” Dermer said, before adding, “That’s why we gathered practical advice that will help you to thrive and succeed.”

For example, Comparisun’s credit card review explains prior to its full breakdown and review of individual credit card processors that choosing the best credit card processing solution for your business is not only essential, it is also crucial that you choose the best solution for your type of business. There are subtle but fundamental differences between the free credit card readers from brands like Square or PayPal to the more robust readers hardware with the extra needed features. It also depends if you are looking for the best Credit Card Processing for a busy restaurant or an online business.

About Comparisun

Our mission is to help small and medium sized businesses, with as much information as possible, so that they can make informative decisions and grow into successful businesses. Comparisun is dedicated to motivated business owners on the move.

