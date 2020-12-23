Comparisun Rates Payroll Services and Software for Small Businesses

An industry leader in helping businesses choose the right products has expanded the services and software it rates.

“As your business grows, having to deal with Payroll for your employees is a big task,” said Comparisun CEO Elik Dermer.

Dermer explained that payroll software is a great way to get started and get things done fast and efficient.

“Payroll software can help you with time tracking and pay computation to direct deposits and tax filing,” Dermer said, before adding, “All you’ll need to do is choose one that can meet your company's needs.”

For example, Comparisun’s rating of ADP, reveals that ADP offers payroll services locally in the US and globally. They, according to the review, also give you the capability of paying your staff online or with their mobile app, allowing you to make instant payments from wherever you are. Their certified payroll professionals are available 24/7 to help you set up your employees on an automated payroll system. All their software can be integrated with business software, time tracking, ERPs and HR systems.

“At Comparisun our aim is to investigate and give you the best business management tools available in today’s complex and highly technical world,” Dermer said. “In order to run a business successfully you will need a POS system which is suited to your type of business and a payment processing platform that offers you the best price for what your requirements are. Our team has combed the web and brought all this information under the umbrella of Comparisun, making it easy for you to compare and find the most suitable solution for your type of business. We have chosen the best of the best software and hardware available online and given you all the information in a comprehensive and straightforward, well laid out comparison platform.”

About Comparisun

Our mission is to help small and medium sized businesses, with as much information as possible, so that they can make informative decisions and grow into successful businesses. Comparisun is dedicated to motivated business owners on the move.

