Luxasia wins at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2020 for the second year running
With Silver for Best in eCommerce (Brands) – Beauty, this crowns Luxasia's year of strong eCommerce growth and performance; one that earned a Forrester mention.
We look forward to exponential growth over the next 5 years by doubling down in each of our markets, expanding the categories that we serve, and delighting both our end consumers and brand partners”SINGAPORE, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxasia, the leading omnichannel distribution platform for beauty and consumer brands in Asia Pacific, won the Silver Award for Best in eCommerce (Brands) – Beauty, at the recent Asia eCommerce Awards ceremony, revealed on 16 December 2020, organised by Marketing Interactive. Luxasia was also a shortlised finalist in 2 other categories; Best in eCommerce (Marketplace / eRetailer) – Health & Beauty, Best eCommerce Solution. This marks a win for the second year in a row, after having won Gold for Best eCommerce Customer Service and two Bronze awards for Best eCommerce Fulfilment and Best E-tailer for Health and Beauty in 2019.
— Satyaki Banerjee, COO, Luxasia
Manvi Kathuria, Luxasia’s Regional General Manager for eCommerce, enthuses, “The win is particularly meaningful because it recognises our end-to-end excellence as a full-suite eCommerce enablement solution provider. We are proud to garner acclaim for our front-end representation capabilities this year, right after being acknowledged for our operational and fulfilment expertise last year.”
The award comes as an icing on the cake, crowning Luxasia’s remarkably fruitful year in eCommerce. Driven by COVID-19, the world saw a massive pivot to online in 2020, with the magnitude and speed described as “a decade in days”. Luxasia is well-positioned to quickly and fully take advantage of this, riding on its significant investments into digital and ecommerce capabilities over the past four years.
On top of the exponential online growth of its core beauty business, Luxasia’s e-commerce brand portfolio mix has also strongly diversified with significant focus on a pure play end-end eCommerce enabler business. Beyond beauty categories of skincare, haircare, and fragrances, Luxasia’s expanded ambit of categories served in eCommerce now includes FMCG, personal care, toys, fashion & apparel, and eyewear. To-date, Luxasia’s eCommerce team has enabled the online success of partners such as LEGO, Hasbro, Reckitt Benckiser, Disney, and Elle, in addition to its more than 60 beauty brand partners. Its stellar growth and strong performance paved the way for Luxasia to be recognised by Forrester, as a “Mid-sized Regional Full-service Provider for eCommerce” in their research report “Now Tech: E-Commerce Enablers For Southeast Asia Marketplaces, Q4 2020”.
Going into 2021 and beyond, Satyaki Banerjee, Luxasia’s Chief Operations Officer, believes this is just the beginning. He shares, “2021 marks the beginning of a new phase of our eCommerce journey in a post-Covid-19 world. We are extremely proud of the team for having built up one of the leading eCommerce enablers in the region, brick by brick. Having said that, we have barely scratched the surface – we look forward to exponential growth over the next 5 years by doubling down in each of our markets, expanding the categories that we serve and continuing to build on our core mission to delight both our end consumers and the brand partners that we work with”.
Visit www.luxasia.com to discover more about Luxasia, our retail and e-commerce network, and how we enable omnichannel success for beauty and consumer brands in Asia Pacific.
