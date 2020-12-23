Jacob Holm partners with Sagacious IP to manage and expand its global IP interests

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms, has been chosen by Jacob Holm Group, one of the world’s leading Nonwoven companies, as a partner to manage and protect its intellectual property rights.

Through this partnership, Jacob Holm plans to leverage Sagacious IP’s innovation and IP management solutions to foster innovation and adopt best IP practices. Being Jacob Holm’s IP partner, Sagacious IP will be performing patent-related research and landscape analysis while also supporting Jacob Holm with research on market, products, technology, and regulatory trends. Furthermore, Sagacious IP will be offering the company tailored and best-in-class findings as and when required to further strengthen Jacob Holm’s global IP position.

“Sagacious IP is extremely pleased & confident in this exclusive partnership, as we opine, we could add great value to the ongoing IP efforts at Jacob Holm. Our aim is to provide state-of-the-art IP research available across the IP lifecycle, that shall help foster innovation through systematic R & D efforts, based on our business intelligence inputs. We look forward to play our part in Jacob Holm’s success story in times to come” said Ram Tenneti, Executive Vice President at Sagacious IP.

“Sustainable growth from innovative solutions is at the core of the Jacob Holm strategy. As a result of several ongoing developments and innovations in next generation sustainable nonwoven materials, Jacob Holm has been focused on further strengthening its Global IP portfolio. By partnering with Sagacious IP, we aim at further strengthening our innovation culture and supporting best practices in managing Innovation and IP portfolio at Jacob Holm” said Martin Mikkelsen, CEO at Jacob Holm.

---------

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

About Jacob Holm

Jacob Holm Group is a leading manufacturer of spunlace nonwovens. With a young entrepreneurial spirit and over 220 years of business experience, Jacob Holm combines discipline with creativity to bring magic to fabric. Thanks to extensive research, innovation and proprietary technology, Jacob Holm continuously adds value to their fabrics, such as Sontara®, SoftFlush® and SoftLite®. Today, over 700 Jacob Holm Group employees, supported by a worldwide sales and production organization, serve the Hygiene, Consumer Wipes, Beauty Care, Health Care and Industrial markets. For more information, visit https://jacob-holm.com