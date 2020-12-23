Silver Alert - Gerald Pellegrino

Gerald Pellegrino 81 -years-old, 5' 08" tall, 180 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants. Vehicle - AZ/CSN8387, white and gold 2005 KIA Sorento with damage to the front driver side quarter panel. Gerald was last seen at his residence in the area of 67th Avenue and Cactus Road. He left in an unknown direction. Peoria PD has jurisdiction.
