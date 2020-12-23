Sardis Man Charged in Weekend Murder

ENVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an arrest in connection to the murder of a man in Enville over the weekend.

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, on Sunday, TBI Agents joined investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the murder of Benny Wayne Maness (DOB: 2/15/85). The victim’s body was discovered in a remote area along Nolen Road in Enville. During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators developed information that identified Todd Allen Robbins (DOB: 1/12/88) as the individual responsible for the homicide.

Today, arrest warrants were obtained charging Robbins with one count of First Degree Premeditated Murder and one count of Felony Murder. The warrants were served this evening at the Henderson County Jail where Robbins is being held on an unrelated charge.

The TBI and Chester County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by a number of agencies in the investigation as well as in the search for and capture of Robbins. They include the Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Henderson Police Department, Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Scotts Hill Police Department.