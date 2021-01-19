Bassem Ghali Congratulated By Canada Minister Of Small Business For Digital Agency And Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards
Bassem Ghali, CEO of Green Lotus, named Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year & Digital E-Commerce Business of the Year at the Canadian National Business Awards
We’ve made an impact in the digital marketing industry in Canada, and we’ll continue to push the boundaries and develop innovative marketing solutions for businesses across the country.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bassem Ghali, Founder and CEO of Toronto’s Green Lotus Digital Marketing Agency, was awarded Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year and Digital and E-Commerce Business of the Year Awards at CanadianSME Business Magazine’s Canadian National Business Awards ceremony on January 28, 2020.
“I am honoured to be recognized by the business community and the Minister, and I am so proud of the work that the Green Lotus team has done since we launched in 2012. We’ve made an impact in the digital marketing industry in Canada, and we’ll continue to push the boundaries and develop innovative marketing solutions for businesses across the country.”
Bassem Ghali is renowned in the industry for his digital marketing expertise and innovation. In 2012 Green Lotus Digital Marketing Agency was founded as a boutique agency offering marketing services to clients including SEO, Google Ad Management, Social Media Ad Management, Website Design and Content Development. The agency has evolved to meet changing market needs and incorporate the latest in digital technology. Now, a more holistic approach to marketing is offered to clients, with service lines that build on each other to help businesses of all sizes capture their online market share, generate qualified leads, optimize online conversions, increase sales, and generate growth.
Today, Green Lotus offers 30+ digital marketing services and develops new products to meet market needs. 2015 marked the launch of Green Lotus SEO Tools, a cloud-based suite of 35+ tools providing SEO-driven insights and competitive research data to help businesses implement strategic and effective SEO best practices to boost their online market share. The Tools are complemented with the development of Green Lotus Academy, a free, resource-rich database of marketing information, insights, best practices and tutorials. The Academy also hosts educational webinars and marketing events across the country, providing hands-on training to help businesses develop the knowledge, skills and tools needed to succeed in today’s competitive online marketplace.
More recently, in 2019, Green Lotus launched My Smart Site Website Builder, an interactive, intelligent, drag ‘n drop website builder that can help businesses deliver a unique, personalized user experience to each website visitor. Built to capitalize on the most critical SEO factors (including site speed, security and mobile-friendly), My Smart Site offers businesses the latest website technology so they can not only rank well on search engines but also customize website content based on user ‘triggers’ (such as time of day, location, past visits, etc.) and increase online conversions.
The latest launch at Green Lotus is a suite of white label services designed to help growing businesses provide premium marketing services to their clients. Green Lotus Your Label offers complete outsourcing services including full project evaluation, strategic planning, implementation, management and detailed reporting. Now used by more than 200 marketing companies and agencies, Your Label offers businesses the opportunity to grow and increase revenue by providing a more extensive range of marketing services to clients, while Green Lotus manages the fulfilment behind the scenes.
More About Bassem Ghali, CEO & Head of Client Strategy at Green Lotus:
Bassem is a search engine marketing strategist and speaker with more than ten years of experience managing online marketing strategies for top Canadian and international corporations, including Canadian Tire, VistaPrint, Remax Canada, Egypt Air, Xplornet, Direct Energy and Toronto Star.
Bassem Ghali has led the evolution of Green Lotus since its inception and can be credited for its growth and position in the industry. Being at the leading edge of digital marketing developments, creating new products and services to meet the developing needs of businesses, and offering premium services and support are key to the series of successes of the agency.
In addition to day-to-day business, Green Lotus is driven to support the community, their Donate & Learn Initiative stemmed from the idea to bring marketing professionals together to raise awareness of community issues and support local charities. Donate & Learn events started as small marketing workshops for entrepreneurs, business owners and startups, with 100% of proceeds donated to partnering charities, and quickly transformed into large-scale expos with major sponsors (link GoDaddy, Microsoft Bing, Constant Contact, and more) and 500+ attendees. In just three years, the Donate & Learn initiative raised more than $25,000 for charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto and the YWCA Toronto.
Bassem Ghali
Green Lotus Inc.
+1 647-727-8847
bassem@greenlotus.ca