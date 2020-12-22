Garcia Reacts to Federal Stimulus Package

DENVER, CO – Today, Senate President Leroy Garcia released a statement following Congress’s approval of a bipartisan COVID stimulus bill.

“I am glad to hear that after months of deliberation, Congress was able to pass a stimulus package that will deliver some much needed aid to Coloradans suffering under the impact of the pandemic. While I celebrate this victory and applaud Colorado’s congressional delegation for their role in its passage, Coloradans need more from D.C. Our fight against COVID-19 is a marathon, not a sprint, and struggling families, small businesses, students, and front line workers will need continued support to help them cross the finish line.”