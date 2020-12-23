TEAM 360 SPORTS INC CHANGES NAME AND CEO
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM 360 SPORTS INC, a global entertainment software company OTC (TSPO), announces the resignation of Sandor Miklos as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and replaced by Stephen Brown 27 year veteran in the Entertainment industry and extensive experience as the CEO of a Public Company.
Crank Media
Forward Looking Statements:
The board of directors has also approved a name change for the company to CRANK MEDIA INC effective immediately.
The company Headquarters will be located at the offices of Crank Media Inc in Vancouver, BC Canada where Mr. Brown has a staff of 14 personnel who are equipped to expand the company’s platforms in all facets of the Entertainment industry.
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Crank Media Inc
sb@crankmedia.ca
Stephen Brown
Crank Media Inc
email us here