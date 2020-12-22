Streamed confirmation of 4th District nominee set for Jan 14

(Subscription required) A hearing to consider the confirmation of San Diego County Superior Court Judge Truc V. Do to the 4th District Court of Appeal will be held Jan. 14. For the first time a Commission on Judicial Appointments hearing will be virtual and available to the public at large.
