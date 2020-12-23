P3 Shield Proven To Continually Kill COVID-19 Virus For A Minimum of 30 Days With Only One Application
Patented single-step solution protects surfaces by eliminating viruses and bacteria on contact much better than chlorineCYPRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 Shield, has launched a new protectant and disinfectant from Medetech Corporation, is showing significant results for killing the COVID-19 virus on contact and keeping disinfected surfaces clean for a minimum of 30 days. A single-step solution to disinfecting surfaces with viral and bacterial growth, P3 Shield uses patented technology that’s held up to lab-testing scrutiny. It is non-toxic and can be safely applied to wood, metal, glass, cloth, upholstery, leather, and tile—giving it broad application within high-touch environments like hospitals, schools, airports, businesses and churches.
When P3 Shield is sprayed on a surface, nanoparticles bond to it, allowing it to retain its effectiveness for at least 30 days. An independent lab test from Arc Point Labs validated the efficacy of the P3 Shield formula, stating in its report that “All [P3 Shield] solution coated fabric and hard surfaces showed biocidal efficacy against the SARS-Cov-2 agent. Over the 30 days, surfaces treated with [P3 Shield] formulation showed a higher persistence of antivirulence efficacy. Based on the 0-hour reading, the formulation is beneficial as it deactivated the virus upon contact.”
Tested at 0 hours, 24 hours, 72 hours, 5 days, 7 days, 18 days, 22 days and 28 days, P3 Shield showed consistent COVID-19-negative results on surfaces that were left to air dry, as well as on those that were wiped with a paper towel before testing. The lab report states, “Overall, the [P3 Shield] disinfectant showed higher efficacy against the SARS CoV-2 agent than the chlorine bleach (6000 ppm) formulation available in the market. The study conducted by Medetech science showed that the effectiveness of 10% sodium chlorite (chlorine bleach) at 6000 ppm declined 30 minutes later, whereas the [P3 Shield] disinfectant was significant at 28 days.”
This efficacy finding could mean that daily disinfection is no longer needed for high-touch environments, because bacteria and viruses are killed on contact and surfaces stay disinfected for up to a month. Regular soap-and-water cleaning is still advised in between P3 Shield applications as needed, but the surfaces it disinfects are proven to stay free of flu, Streptococcus, and SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibodies for 4 weeks.
P3 Shield is odorless and colorless, and requires only one application to achieve disinfection. To date, it is the only disinfectant product recommending a one-time application every 30 days. At a time when the spread of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the United States and around the world, P3 Shield is committed to working with government agencies, municipalities, health care facilities, schools, churches and more to protect infrastructure and the public.
