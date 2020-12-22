Three County Election Administrators Earn State Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett recognized three county administrators of elections for passing the state certification exam.

The newly certified election administrators are:

Chris Davis, Knox County Administrators of Elections

Michele Honeycutt, Putnam County Administrators of Elections

Robin Powers, Henderson County Administrators of Elections

“Every county running sound elections in accordance to Tennessee state law is a vital component of election integrity,” Secretary Hargett said. “I commend these local election officials who have shown their commitment by completing this rigorous certification process.”

Before taking the certification exam, participants must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by mail to your local county election commission. Voters are encouraged to request and return their absentee by-mail ballots early in order to ensure deadlines are met. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. A first class stamp is required to return a ballot though the U.S. Postal Service.

For the latest information from the Secretary of State, follow them on social media, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

More information about Tennessee elections is available on www.sos.tn.gov or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.