WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY OPENS FIRST “Department of imagination” retail store in the state, MOVES SPOKANE REGIONAL OFFICE TO NORTHTOWN MALL

New flagship retail store doubles as Regional Office and is first of its kind for the agency

Olympia, Wash. (December 21, 2020) - Washington’s Lottery today announced the opening of its new flagship retail store for the “Department of Imagination,” which doubles as the Lottery’s new Spokane Regional Office. Located in NorthTown Mall, this first-of-its-kind store is the agency’s only permanent retail space in the state and is a new concept for the agency, blending the Lottery’s regional operations with Lottery education and ticket sales all in a single, prominent, accessible location.

“We wanted to create an experience that brings the Department of Imagination brand to life and we’re thrilled with the results,” said Marcus Glasper, Director of Washington’s Lottery. “During our research and planning phase, we saw that British Columbia’s Lottery has a similar concept that’s been very successful for them. We believe that Northtown Mall is the perfect location for this new store, and we hope our presence also will benefit neighboring retailers.”

Like the old Regional Office space in Spokane Valley on East Sprague St, the new location will be a place where players can claim prizes, while also learning about how Washington’s Lottery works and benefits the state’s citizens, including the more than $4.2 billion in contributions to education and other initiatives since the Lottery was established in 1982.

The 2,100-square-foot space, which has a five-year lease, is located on the mall’s first floor near Marshalls, between Winnie’s Hallmark and LensCrafters. It’s distinctive green-and-white design, four-leaf clover logo, and large, interactive video display wall make the store easily recognizable for both players and those interested in learning more about the Lottery.

“We believe this is a win-win-win for our state, our players, and NorthTown Mall. We’ll be exposing the Department of Imagination to existing NorthTown shoppers while also bringing in our winning players who are coming in to claim their prizes,” added Glasper.

The Department of Imagination store was designed by Sargenti Architects based in Paramus, New Jersey, as well as Blake Jarrett & Co. and state architects. The general contractor and builder of the store was National Contractors Inc.

The cost of the NorthTown Mall lease is the same as the agency was paying at its old location. The new space also gives the Lottery the opportunity to drive more awareness of its mission and contributions to state programs.

The Regional Office’s three employees have relocated to the new space. Hours of operation for the new store will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to protect staff and customers, the new Department of Imagination store will follow state public health guidelines regarding COVID-19, including the mandatory wearing of masks while in the store, social distancing and other good hygiene and cleanliness protocols.

