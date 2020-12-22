Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,563 in the last 365 days.

Status Group International’s Rollout of Franchise Development Line of Credit Access to Begin 1st Q 2021

SGIC is accepting applications of Franchisees for new unit growth capital

ISLIP TERRACE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Status Group International (SGIC) is finalizing a new Investment Capital opportunity designed explicitly for USA based franchise growth.

“SGIC’s exclusive private capital investors are putting the finishing touches on an innovative capital resource for Franchisee and Franchisor development and growth. We shall accept new client applications for Franchisor corporate growth, Master Franchisees, and single-unit franchisees. The Fund will focus on new units only.” said Allan Goldner, CEO at Status Group International (SGIC). “We are queuing up for the first round to close the first quarter, 2021.” "With a go-to Line of Credit, all franchise operators will have finance at the ready. We are banking that Franchise Brands shall provide the additional brand security and marketing presence required to immediately capture new unit sales." New and existing Franchisees need only to present their approval from the Franchisor to gain access to this opportunity. This innovation is a product of SGIC’s extensive Franchisor and Franchise operating experience.

Status Group International (SGIC)’s commitment to small business with essential business services and private capital has proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-Covid resurgence.

Review all the services now available at www.statusgroupinternational.com.

Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in private capital facilitation of over $2b in 2019-2020. The Company provides deliverables, client confidentiality, and satisfaction. SGIC maintains exclusive access to private capital investors and investment groups for worldwide startups and early-stage development.

mailto: agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com
www.statusgroupinternational.com


For more information, press only:
Allan Goldner
702-465-3700

Allan Goldner
status group international corporation
+1 702-465-3700
agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Status Group International’s Rollout of Franchise Development Line of Credit Access to Begin 1st Q 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.