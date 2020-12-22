Status Group International’s Rollout of Franchise Development Line of Credit Access to Begin 1st Q 2021
SGIC is accepting applications of Franchisees for new unit growth capitalISLIP TERRACE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Status Group International (SGIC) is finalizing a new Investment Capital opportunity designed explicitly for USA based franchise growth.
“SGIC’s exclusive private capital investors are putting the finishing touches on an innovative capital resource for Franchisee and Franchisor development and growth. We shall accept new client applications for Franchisor corporate growth, Master Franchisees, and single-unit franchisees. The Fund will focus on new units only.” said Allan Goldner, CEO at Status Group International (SGIC). “We are queuing up for the first round to close the first quarter, 2021.” "With a go-to Line of Credit, all franchise operators will have finance at the ready. We are banking that Franchise Brands shall provide the additional brand security and marketing presence required to immediately capture new unit sales." New and existing Franchisees need only to present their approval from the Franchisor to gain access to this opportunity. This innovation is a product of SGIC’s extensive Franchisor and Franchise operating experience.
Status Group International (SGIC)’s commitment to small business with essential business services and private capital has proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-Covid resurgence.
Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in private capital facilitation of over $2b in 2019-2020. The Company provides deliverables, client confidentiality, and satisfaction. SGIC maintains exclusive access to private capital investors and investment groups for worldwide startups and early-stage development.
