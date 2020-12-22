FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

District Completes Record-Breaking Paving Season 140 miles of roadway paved across all eight wards

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced today the close of a record-breaking paving season: 140 miles of roadway paved since March 2020, exceeding the 2019 total by 39%.

“This paving season is yet another example of what we can accomplish when we work together to build a safer, stronger DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “PaveDC is truly a collaborative effort between residents from all eight wards and DDOT which results in roadways and paved surfaces safer that are more enjoyable for everyone in our city.”

During the 2020 paving season, DDOT also vastly improved the District’s sidewalk network, repairing 56 miles of sidewalks— a more than 64% increase from the 34 miles in 2019. The agency also rehabilitated 119 District alleys and is on track to eliminate all poorly rated alleys by 2024. Additionally, pavement markings for 435 crosswalks were installed or refurbished this year.

“We are thrilled to have made such a substantial impact this paving season,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is foundational to eliminating safety issues and enhancing the pedestrian experience across all eight wards.”

Mayor Bowser launched PaveDC in 2015 to eliminate all poor condition roadways, sidewalks, and alleys by 2024. Using road quality assessment as well as community feedback, DDOT is able to pinpoint the streets in greatest need and highest priority in the community and create an interactive paving plan

Mayor Bowser invested more than $40 million in the District’s infrastructure in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

For more information on PaveDC, the District’s comprehensive paving plan, please visit ddot.dc.gov/pavedc.

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

