Free rides through SoberRide for those celebrating Super Bowl LX

(Washington, DC) — This Sunday, with the celebration of Super Bowl LX, the District encourages everyone to find a safe way home. Nationally, nearly half of all fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday involve alcohol. Each year, more than 13,000 people are killed in drunk-driving crashes nationwide, making impaired driving one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in the U.S. These figures are why safety organizations continue to push a clear, consistent message on game day: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest celebration days of the year, bringing together friends, family, food, fun, and football. Planning ahead—fans have options to get home safely” said Melissa Shear, Acting Director of the Highway Safety Office. “Think twice before driving impaired.”

This weekend, making a plan will help keep our community safe. Drivers are reminded to drive sober, yield to oncoming traffic, and plan for extra time when travelling, as streets continue to be cleared of snow. MPD will perform DUI enforcement operations across the District. “DDOT, alongside the Vision Zero Office, is laser-focused on keeping everyone safe this Super Bowl Sunday,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Superbowl Sunday should end with great memories, and that is why options like Metro, buses, and ride services available, there’s no reason to drive impaired. Plan ahead, take transit, and get home safely.”

“MPD increases high visibility enforcement this Super Bowl Sunday, and we warn all drivers to only operate a vehicle if they’re sober”, said interim Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll. “First time offenders face up to 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and other court costs, along with a driver’s license suspension or revocation of six months to one year. That is a steep price to pay with SoberRide and mass transit available. Planning ahead is important and can make the difference between a great night and a tragic one.”

WRAP's second-annual, 2026 Super Bowl SoberRide® campaign will be in operation beginning at 8:00 pm on Sunday, February 8, 2026, and operate until 4:00 am on Monday, February 9, 2026, as a way to keep local roads safe from impaired drivers during this traditionally high-risk period.

During this eight-hour offering, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the SoberRide® code in the app’s "Payment" tab (under the ‘Add Lyft Pass’ option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. WRAP’s 2026 Super Bowl SoberRide® promo code will be posted at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 8th, on www.SoberRide.com.

SoberRide® is offered throughout Lyft’s Washington D.C. coverage area which includes all or parts of: the District of Columbia; the Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s and town therein plus the cities of Bowie, College Park, District Heights, Gaithersburg, Glenarden, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Laurel, Mount Ranier, New Carrollton, Rockville, Seat Pleasant and Takoma Park; and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William and towns therein plus the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.

