The Attorney General’s Office, Criminal Unit, is seeking a full-time Assistant Attorney General to represent the State in criminal justice matters in Vermont’s trial and appellate courts. The Criminal Unit is part of the Attorney General’s Office’s Criminal Division.

The individual selected will work closely with victims of crime as well as criminal justice agencies including federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement entities. The individual selected for this position may also represent the State in ancillary proceedings related to criminal prosecutions – such as post-conviction relief proceedings – and also before state boards and committees.

The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier, Vermont.* The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. Successful candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills and trial experience. A minimum of two years of legal practice is required. Experience in criminal law is strongly encouraged. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or eligible to waive in.

This is an exempt, full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. This position will remain open until filled.

Please submit a cover letter, resume, references, and writing sample by email to ago.info@vermont.gov. Please reference the position title: “Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Unit.”

*In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

Last modified: December 22, 2020