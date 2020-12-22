Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Colorado Business and Health Care Leaders Call for Solutions that ‘Build on What’s Working’

Panelists highlighted the challenges and opportunities for the future of health care response and innovation -- From new ways of collaborating to leveraging technology and rapid advancements of treatments.

Virtual policy roundtable hosted by Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT)

CO lawmakers will consider sweeping healthcare proposals in 2021. The conversation with frontline leaders during COVID-19 was about working together to provide accessible care during COVID-19.”
— Debbie Brown, president, COBRT

DENVER, CO, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado health care professionals and business leaders held a virtual policy roundtable hosted by Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) to take a deep look at our health care system through the lens of COVID-19.

The conversation highlighted the challenges and opportunities for the future of health care response and innovation. “From new ways of collaborating to leveraging technology and rapid advancements of treatments,” said Debbie Brown, President of the Colorado Business Roundtable. Listen to the panel and hear the participants: https://.cobrt.com/media/video/

Chris Brown, Director of Policy & Research at the Common Sense Institute provided an overview of the current & future healthcare policy landscape plus information & research on the implications of public policy issues throughout Colorado. Download the full report titled The Colorado Option Plan. Also see The New England Medicine Journal’s recent report “Physician Executives Guide a Successful Covid-19 Response in Colorado”

