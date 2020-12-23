Promise Fund of Florida Announces Appointment of Eric Brinker to its Board of Directors
Mother & Son Team to Reunite In Decades Long Fight Against CancerWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Promise Fund of Florida, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing deaths from late stage breast and cervical cancer, announces the appointment of Eric Brinker to its Board of Directors.
“We’re still fighting for awareness and education in the battle against breast and cervical cancer, which is highly treatable if caught early,” said Dr. Michael Dennis, Promise Fund of Florida Chairman of the Board. “With nearly four decades of experience in the cancer movement and a career devoted to global marketing campaigns, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Eric Brinker to our Board of Directors. As a proven leader and strategic thinker, Eric knows what it takes to inspire change and will work closely with us to engage the community in eliminating barriers to healthcare.”
“The fight against cancer is not just a medical issue; we need to address social determinants to reduce the disparities in cancer outcomes,” said Eric Brinker. “My mother, Nancy Brinker and the team at the Promise Fund of Florida have established a model to bring breast and cervical cancer screening and care to local communities in need. This model has already proven effective in saving lives amidst the pandemic and represents what’s possible in states across America. I’m proud to bring my experience to such a talented team to continue growing this revolutionary effort in cancer care.”
Eric Brinker brings decades of executive business experience to the Board of Directors of the Promise Fund of Florida. He is the co-founder of LABEL, a New York City and Miami-based experiential studio specializing in travel, retail and hospitality brands and also serves as a Venture Partner at Elizabeth Street Ventures, an investment firm focused on innovative next-generation consumer brands. Prior to his current roles, Eric led world-wide award-winning marketing campaigns as Partner and Vice President of Marketing and Communications for OTG and served as a member of JetBlue Airways’ original marketing team, where he oversaw customer experience, product development and brand management. Eric was present at the founding of Susan G. Komen and served as a global ambassador, spokesperson, and national board member for the organization. He also served as a board member for Susan G. Komen’s Memorial affiliate in Peoria, Illinois and most recently, Komen Greater NYC. Together with his mother, Nancy G. Brinker, Eric assisted in raising more than $3 billion in support of life saving research and community health education.
The Promise Fund of Florida is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to quality healthcare and reducing deaths from late stage breast and cervical cancer for residents of Palm Beach County through early detection, diagnosis and treatment. The goal of Promise Fund is to develop a Continuum of Care service delivery model in which patients are provided health education, navigation for breast and cervical health, early detection screenings, diagnostics, treatment, and/or support services through an established network of providers, alleviating the burden of our complex healthcare system and reducing healthcare costs for those who need it most. For more information visit www.promisefundoflorida.org.
