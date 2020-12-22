Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for January 2021
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 1,900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in January. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Freedom Park Pond - Burley
|
January 4-8
|
500
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
January 4-8
|
450
|
Freedom Park Pond - Burley
|
January 18-22
|
500
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
January 18-22
|
450