Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for January 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 1,900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in January. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Freedom Park Pond - Burley January 4-8 500 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond January 4-8 450 Freedom Park Pond - Burley January 18-22 500 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond January 18-22 450