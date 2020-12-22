Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for January 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 1,900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in January. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Freedom Park Pond - Burley

January 4-8

500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

January 4-8

450

Freedom Park Pond - Burley

January 18-22

500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

January 18-22

450

