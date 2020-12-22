Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ROSENDALE RELEASES FINAL YEAR-IN-REVIEW REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE CUTTING SPENDING, STREAMLINING REGULATIONS, SAVING MONTANANS MONEY

HELENA, Mont. — State Auditor Matt Rosendale today released his final annual Year-in-Review report as he wraps up his term as Commissioner of Securities and Insurance and prepares to enter Congress.

After cutting operating costs by 23% his first year, Rosendale will finish his job at the Auditor’s office with total agency spending reduced by 4.3% compared to when he took office. Total spending includes operating costs, personnel expenses, and equipment.

Rosendale has also streamlined regulations, cutting two administrative rules for every new rule created over the past four years.

In 2020, Rosendale’s administration saved Montanans $44.7 million in their insurance costs by handling consumer inquiries, reviewing rates, and rapidly approving savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Montanans saved at least $89 million on insurance costs during Rosendale’s term as Auditor (2017201820192020).

As Auditor, Rosendale championed policies to increase access to affordable health care, including implementing a reinsurance program that lowered health insurance rates, authorizing Direct Primary Care, and creating groundbreaking legislation to reduce prescription drug costs. Rosendale also voted to increase public access to more than 45,000 acres of land as a member of the State Land Board.

“When I ran to be your State Auditor back in 2016, I said I’d work to expand access to affordable health care, use my land management expertise on the Land Board, and run a lean operation. That’s exactly what I’ve done,” Rosendale said. “As I leave the office in the hands of Auditor-elect Downing, he’ll have a great foundation to keep building from.”

“I’m looking forward to taking on the next job Montanans have hired me for: serving in Congress. There, I’ll continue to fight for more affordable health care, more accessible public lands, and more responsible budgets in my new role as your voice in the House of Representatives,” Rosendale said.

The full “2020 Year in Numbers” report can found HERE.

Prior CSI Year-in-Review reports: 201920182017.

###

