Main Street ROI's Phil Frost Authors Column for Adweek

New York digital marketing agency Main Street ROI is pleased to announce that its founder and COO, Phil Frost, is now writing a monthly column for Adweek.WATER MILL, NY, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York digital marketing agency Main Street ROI is pleased to announce that its founder and COO, Phil Frost, is now writing a monthly search engine marketing column for Adweek.
Frost leads the company’s daily operations and is well-known for being the creator of Main Street ROI’s popular digital marketing training programs. As a columnist for Adweek, Frost will be sharing his insight into search advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), and Google Analytics, gained from more than a decade in the industry and through supporting thousands of small businesses in his role at Main Street ROI.
Main Street ROI offers SEO, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and WordPress support to businesses of all sizes, along with consulting services for clients in need of expert marketing advice. The company’s digital marketing education materials are designed to empower small business owners by teaching them the skills they need to run their own successful advertising campaigns and optimize their websites for search.
Each month in the Adweek column, Frost will address digital marketing topics relevant to marketing professionals, small business owners, consultants, and agencies. Subjects that will be explored include search engine optimization, Google Ads advertising strategies, website design, understanding Google Analytics, and increasing online sales.
Frost's Adweek column is located at https://www.adweek.com/contributor/phil-frost/.
About Main Street ROI
Founded in 2011 in New York City, Main Street ROI is a digital marketing agency that helps clients around the world grow their businesses through SEO services, Google Ads management, Facebook Ads management, WordPress development, and digital marketing consulting. In addition to these services, the agency has become well-known for its newsletters, webinars, courses, and ebooks that provide digital marketing education to enable small businesses to manage their marketing efforts in-house.
To learn more about Main Street ROI, visit their website at https://www.mainstreetroi.com.
