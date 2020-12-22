Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market 2020 Key Player, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added

New Study Reports "5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026"

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market is valued approximately USD 747.53 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive and Smart Transportation are vehicles are equipped with internet access facility and mainly work on wireless local area network. This internet connection helps the cars to connect with other devices both inside and outside the vehicle. These connections help to connect to smart phone which help use the advancing technologies in the car. The Integration of 5G in these Automobiles enables quick transfer of data without major loss in time. This speed provided by the integration of 5G enables real time data and information. Further, rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving among the customers and government Mandates for Connected Car Applications has led the adoption of Connected Car across the forecast period. Also, evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry is expected to fuel the demand for Connected Cars. However, the connected cars market faces a major restrains owing to the lack of supporting Infrastructure for connected cars in the developing countries and unavailability of standard Platforms. Further, the increasing hacking of internet connected devices and high costs of these cars pose a major challenge to the connected cars market. the integration of 5G in these Connected. Moreover, the increasing company initiatives fuels the market growth. As in July 2020, Tesla announced to have almost reached the level 5 autonomous driving technology.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – AUDI, BMW, Robert Bosch,

Daimler

Volkswagen

Ford

Huawei Device

Samsung

LG

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Telefonica

Verizon

Vodafone and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market is segmented into Hardware Components, Service and other

Based on Application, the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market is segmented into Automotive Manufacturing, Automotive Driving, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Manufacturers

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.