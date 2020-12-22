High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports "High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

High voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60 – 500 kV.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market from 2017 to 2022, owing to smart grid investments, increase in power generation capacity, and investments in T&D infrastructure in the region. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Governments, private producers and service providers, and cables and accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the High Voltage Cables & Accessories market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the High Voltage Cables & Accessories industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Prysmian, Nexans, General Cable,

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Baosheng Cable

Hanhe Cable

Okonite

Synergy Cable

Taihan

TF Cable and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the High Voltage Cables & Accessories.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global High Voltage Cables & Accessories is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented into AC power cable, DC power cable, Cable Joints and other

Based on Application, the High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market is segmented into Utility, Industrial, Wind and Solar, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the High Voltage Cables & Accessories in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Manufacturers

High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Voltage Cables & Accessories Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AC power cable

1.4.3 DC power cable

1.4.4 Cable Joints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Utility

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Wind and Solar

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Prysmian

12.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

12.1.2 Prysmian Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Prysmian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Prysmian High Voltage Cables & Accessories Products Offered

12.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development

12.2 Nexans

12.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nexans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nexans High Voltage Cables & Accessories Products Offered

12.2.5 Nexans Recent Development

12.3 General Cable

12.3.1 General Cable Corporation Information

12.3.2 General Cable Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 General Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 General Cable High Voltage Cables & Accessories Products Offered

12.3.5 General Cable Recent Development

And more

Continued...

