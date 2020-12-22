Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Local Business Owner Named Top 500 Globally

Top 500 Global Award for April Ritz, Owner of The Savvy Associates

Top 500 Global Award for April Ritz, Owner of The Savvy Associates

Local business owner, April Ritz, has been named one of the top 500 Entrepreneurs, Influential Leaders and Business Owners globally.

FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local business owner, April Ritz, has been named one of the top 500 Entrepreneurs, Influential Leaders and Business Owners globally. Recognized for her entrepreneurial success, achievements and dedication to help others, April shares this list with Gary Vaynerchuk, Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty and Elon Musk.



April Ritz is an International ad sought after web designer and e-commerce business coach, dedicated to creating financial freedom to others by building startup businesses from scratch and then teaching how to make them successful. Specializing in drop shipping, Etsy and handmade products, April also takes your existing business and helps you make it more profitable. Her signature Savvy Success Method was developed after years of real-life personal experience and implementation in her own e-commerce businesses. It is time to have the business of your dreams!



