Local Sanitation Company Believes Prevention Is Key to Staying Safe and Healthy
With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on states like Oklahoma, Freedom Sanitation OKC is ready to help disinfect your business or home.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on states like Oklahoma, Freedom Sanitation OKC is ready to help disinfect your business or home.
Locally owned and operated, Freedom Sanitation specializes in infection disease control services, and we use highly effective products that are safe for the environment.
We want to ensure the community has what everyone wants -- normalcy.
WHAT WE SPECIALIZE IN
Our main driving force is the health and safety of our community, and we provide the service, expertise, and education needed to understand and eliminate odors and viruses. We also use safe products that we trust around our family, pets, and loved ones. Our lives look completely different with the Covid-19 pandemic, and Freedom Sanitation believes that proper education into the new world of disinfection and prevention is key to keeping people safe and healthy.
HOW WE STARTED
Started in April 2020, Freedom Sanitation began as a disinfection spray company, but we have learned and evolved. We also began focusing on educating our clients with prevention protocols, and we offer product distribution, specializing in surface disinfection, hand hygiene, and antimicrobial laundry detergent. We specialize in residential and commercial disinfection.
OUR PROCESS
Our infection disease control spraying process eliminates odors, mold, mildew, and kills 99.999% of viruses and bacteria like MRSA, H1N1, Coronaviruses, Staph, and more. Our solution is a product we believe in because it is not only nationally recognized as one of the top disinfectants on the market, but also internationally it is known as one of the, if not the best product on the market.
OUR GUARANTEE
Every appointment ends with a guarantee you will be disinfected, sanitized, and deodorized with our solution. Call us at 405.227.8484 for a free estimate or set up an appointment for us to disinfect your home or business. More than a name Freedom Sanitation has partnered with the American Veterans Care Connection (AVCC) to honor and benefit the heroes that served in the military.
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT US
Check out the amazing reviews on our website. Freedom Sanitation has a proven track record of satisfied clients and international affiliations, and there isn’t a person, family or business out there that wouldn’t benefit from our services.
Freedom Sanitation Team
Freedom Sanitation
+1 405-227-8484
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter