Catlin Gabel Student Receives National Recognition from President's Volunteer Service Award Program for Her Service Work

The high school senior from Portland, Oregon, received a Gold and Bronze Award for her work with the non-profit PERIOD.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megha Alluri, a senior at Catlin Gabel School in Portland, Oregon, has been recognized with both Gold and Bronze President's Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA) for her service to the non-profit organization PERIOD over the past two years.

The hours required to earn a Gold award in the Young Adult Category (16-25) are 250+ hours in a year and 100-174 hours for a Bronze award, and these hours must be verified by an organization who has been certified by the PVSA

PERIOD, which is certified by the PVSA, is a non-profit founded by Catlin Gabel students in 2014. Originally named Camions of Care, PERIOD is a youth-fueled organization and national leader in the menstrual movement – the effort to eradicate inequities caused by poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy.

Megha was recognized by the Portland chapter of PERIOD for fulfilling the highest level of annual service hours to earn the Gold Award this year. She earned the Bronze for her service in 2019. Each chapter of PERIOD is committed to the distribution of menstrual products, promotion of youth leadership, and championing of menstrual equity in policy.

The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals in every part of the United States whose service positively impacts communities and inspires others to take action.

The President's Volunteer Service Award program has continued under each administration over the past 17 years, honoring volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation. The program is led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light.

